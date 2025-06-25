New Delhi: Government of India approved the setting up of a Rs 417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) at Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It aims to boost local manufacturing and innovation.

The project was reviewed by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada today. The State Government has a significant role in implementing the project. Recognizing this, officials have been instructed to work closely with the state to ensure faster execution of the project.

About project: The approved EMC 2.0 project will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The cluster will be spread over 200 acres and expected to attract Rs 2,500 crore in investment.

This cluster will support manufacturing across key areas like consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment. Startups and MSMEs will be able to get world-class plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities.

This includes standard factory sheds, electricity, water provisioning, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, health centres etc. This will help reduce infrastructure and logistics costs.

The cluster's location gives it a strong edge. It is well-connected by road, rail, and air. It is strategically positioned along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the upcoming Palwal–Khurja Expressway.

The site is also close to key transport hubs like Railway Station & Jewar International Airport. Additionally, the EMC is surrounded by important industrial zones such as the Medical Device Park, MSME & Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub.

So far, around Rs 30,000 crore have been invested in the projects under the scheme. EMC has attracted 520 companies, leading to the generation of over 86,000 jobs.

With this new EMC in Uttar Pradesh, India reinforces its commitment to becoming a global manufacturing hub. This will provide a strong foundation for electronics manufacturers to establish their operations in the country.