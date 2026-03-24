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NewsBusinessEconomyRs 4,800 Crore oil bet placed just minutes before Trump’s Iran post: Coincidence or insider tip-off triggering market shock?
OIL SCAM

Rs 4,800 Crore oil bet placed just minutes before Trump’s Iran post: Coincidence or insider tip-off triggering market shock?

The trades took place roughly 15 minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social about “productive conversations” with Iran regarding a possible end to hostilities.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rs 4,800 Crore oil bet placed just minutes before Trump’s Iran post: Coincidence or insider tip-off triggering market shock?File Photo

New Delhi: Traders placed massive bets worth nearly USD 580 million in the oil market just minutes before former US President Donald Trump made a social media post about Iran that triggered sharp moves in global markets, according to a Financial Times report.

The trades took place roughly 15 minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social about “productive conversations” with Iran regarding a possible end to hostilities. Around 6,200 futures contracts linked to Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude were traded in a very short window, based on market data.

Soon after the post, oil prices dropped sharply, while equity markets reacted positively. Crude prices fell from above USD 98 per barrel to around USD 89.50 later in the day, while the S&P 500 rose over 1 percent.

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The timing of the trades has raised eyebrows in market circles, as it remains unclear whether a single entity or multiple traders were behind the large positions placed ahead of the announcement.

The market reaction was driven by expectations of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, uncertainty persisted after Iran denied that any such talks had taken place, adding to volatility across oil and financial markets.

The episode highlights how sensitive global markets remain to geopolitical developments, with even a single statement capable of triggering billions of dollars in trades and sharp price swings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Aman Choudhary

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