Rs 6,855 crore scam: SFIO cracks down on IFCI, case reaches NCLT

New Delhi: A major financial fraud involving around Rs 6,855 crore linked to IFCI has come under investigation by authorities. The case is being probed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which looks into large corporate frauds in India.

What Happened

The case revolves around loans given by IFCI, a government-backed financial institution, to several companies. These loans were allegedly misused instead of being used for the purposes they were approved for.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigators believe that funds were diverted, leading to huge financial losses.

Role Of SFIO

The SFIO stepped in to examine the financial transactions, company records, and fund flows. Its job is to identify whether there was fraud, mismanagement, or illegal diversion of money.

What NCLT Has Done

The matter has also reached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which handles corporate disputes and insolvency cases.

NCLT is looking into the case to decide on legal action, including recovery of funds and accountability of those involved.

Why This Case Matters

This is one of the large corporate loan-related fraud cases in recent times. It raises concerns about:

How loans are approved

Monitoring of borrowed funds

Accountability of companies and officials

Impact

Such cases affect banks and financial institutions, as unpaid loans increase their losses. Ultimately, this can impact the overall financial system and investor confidence.

What Happens Next

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the findings of SFIO and decisions taken by NCLT. Authorities may take strict action if wrongdoing is confirmed.