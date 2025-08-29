Rs 7,500 For Lottery Sellers: THIS State Govt To Give Festive Allowances To Various Workers

New Delhi: Offering a festive boost, the Kerala government has announced higher Onam bonuses and allowances for employees across various sectors. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal has announced the Onam bonus as a financial incentive to boost morale and recognise the service of various working sectors.

As part of the Onam bonus, active members of the state lottery agents’ welfare board will receive Rs 7,500 each, up by Rs 50. Pensioners will get Rs 2,750, up from Rs 2,500. This scheme will benefit 37,000 active members and 8,700 pensioners.

An additional Rs 250 has been added to the allowance for khadi workers. Each of the 12,500 employees in the sector will now receive Rs 2,000.

An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2,250 each would be given to cashew factory workers which is an increase of Rs 250 compared to last year. Additionally, each employee will get rice worth Rs 250. The perk will cover 13,835 workers in 425 factories.

Each plantation worker will receive a gift coupon worth Rs 1,000 to buy Onam kits from Supplyco. Around 2,149 estate workers will benefit from this perk.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has announced that members of the Haritha Karma Sena will get Rs 1,250 as Onam gifts. This marks a hike of Rs 250 from the Rs 1,000 given last year.

The government is providing additional support under the Income Support Scheme. The government will distribute Onam aid among 3,79,284 workers in traditional industries including handlooms, fishing, khadi, bamboo, and beedi and cigar production.