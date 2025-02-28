Advertisement
RUPAY DEBIT CARD

RuPay Debit Select Card: Key Changes Effective April 1, 2025

NPCI confirmed these changes in a circular released on February 25, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RuPay Debit Select Card: Key Changes Effective April 1, 2025 Image Credit: AI Grok

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled exciting updates to the RuPay Debit Select Card. It is set to take effect on April 1, 2025. The updated card will offer improved benefits across areas such as fitness, wellness, travel and entertainment. NPCI confirmed these changes in a circular released on February 25, 2025.

NPCI has introduced several exciting perks for RuPay Debit Select Cardholders, including:

- Complimentary Lounge Visits: Enjoy one domestic airport lounge visit per quarter and two international lounge visits per year at participating lounges (terms apply).

- Personal Accident Insurance: Get coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability, with the condition of making at least one successful RuPay transaction within 30 days before the accident.

- Gym Membership: Receive one complimentary gym membership per quarter, with options for 90 days of home workouts or 30 days of offline workouts.

- Health Check-up & Golf Benefits: Avail one free health check-up package per quarter, plus one free golf lesson or round each quarter for golf enthusiasts.//

- Spa/Salon & Cab Service: Get one complimentary spa session or salon service, and a Rs 100 cab service coupon every quarter.

- Free Subscriptions: Enjoy a 12-month free subscription to Amazon Prime, Hotstar, or Sony Liv every year.

- Annual Fee: The annual fee for the RuPay Select Debit Card is Rs 250, collected quarterly based on the number of active cards reported by banks.

