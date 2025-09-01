Advertisement
INDIAN RUPEE

Rupee At Record Low—Good News For Exporters: Bad News For Your Wallet

The fall comes amid heightened concerns over higher U.S. tariffs on Indian goods and broader economic headwinds.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rupee At Record Low—Good News For Exporters: Bad News For Your WalletFile Photo

New Delhi: The Indian rupee slumped to a record low of 88.33 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, slipping past its previous lifetime low of 88.3075 in the prior session. The fall comes amid heightened concerns over higher U.S. tariffs on Indian goods and broader economic headwinds.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention on Friday to defend the currency, traders were caught off guard as the rupee breached the psychologically crucial 88 mark, highlighting persistent pressure on the currency.

How a Weak Rupee Boosts Export Competitiveness

A weaker rupee typically makes Indian exports more attractive to global buyers:

Exporters earn more rupees per dollar of sales, allowing them to lower their foreign pricing or boost margins.

Foreign importers find Indian goods cheaper, increasing their demand compared to competitors from countries with stronger currencies.

Export-driven industries such as textiles, engineering, and chemicals—where price competition is fierce—gain the most.

Companies using domestic raw materials benefit significantly as their input costs remain relatively stable while export revenues rise.

For example, an exporter selling $1 million worth of goods earns Rs 88.3 crore at the current exchange rate, compared to ₹83 crore when the rupee was at 83—a 6 percent revenue boost without increasing volumes.

The Limitations: Why a Weak Rupee Is a Double-Edged Sword

However, the benefits of a depreciating rupee are not uniform across sectors:

Import-intensive industries like electronics, auto components, and petroleum products see rising input costs, squeezing profit margins.

Volatile exchange rates complicate long-term contracts, making it harder for exporters to lock in prices.

A weaker rupee fuels domestic inflation, which raises wage and operational costs over time.

Global competitive devaluation—if other export-driven countries also let their currencies weaken—can dilute India’s relative advantage.

Macro Impact on India’s Economy

A weaker rupee can reduce the trade deficit by making exports more competitive.

The RBI may see higher surplus/dividend payouts to the government, aided by larger export volumes.

Export-heavy sectors with minimal import dependence stand to gain the most, while those heavily reliant on foreign inputs may see limited benefits.

The rupee’s fall to 88.33 marks a critical moment for India’s economy. While it can boost export competitiveness in the short term, the real impact will depend on sectoral dynamics, import intensity, and how global currencies move. For India, the weak rupee is both an opportunity to capture global demand and a challenge to manage inflation and economic stability at home.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

