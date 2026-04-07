Rupee down nearly 9% in 15 months, among worst performers; top currencies surge up to 20% against US dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee has emerged as one of the weakest-performing currencies over the past 15 months, even as several global currencies posted strong double-digit gains against the US dollar.

While currencies across major economies strengthened sharply, the rupee moved in the opposite direction. Data shows that the rupee has depreciated by nearly 8.9 percent since April 2025, reflecting persistent pressure from rising crude oil prices, foreign investor outflows, and global geopolitical tensions.

The USD/INR rate is currently hovering near record highs of around Rs 92.9–Rs 93, after touching an all-time peak of Rs 95.20 in March 2026. In just the first quarter of 2026, the rupee saw sharp volatility, swinging between Rs 89.65 and Rs 95.20 — a massive 6.2 percent range in a short span.

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Global Winners: Who Beat The Dollar?

In contrast, several currencies have surged against the US dollar over the past year, supported by stronger domestic fundamentals and capital inflows.

The Israeli shekel has emerged as the top performer, rising 20.2 percent year-on-year. It is followed by the Colombian peso, up 19.7 percent, and the South African rand and Mexican peso, both gaining 16.4 percent. Other strong performers include the Australian dollar (14.8 percent), Brazilian real (14.5 percent), Nigerian naira (13.5 percent), Norwegian krone (12.7 percent), Kazakhstani tenge (12.3 percent), and Malaysian ringgit (11.2 percent).

This broad rally reflects a weakening US dollar environment, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and shifting global investment flows.

Why Rupee Is Under Pressure

The rupee’s underperformance stands out in this global context. A key reason has been India’s heavy dependence on imported crude oil, which has become more expensive. At the same time, foreign institutional investors have pulled money out of Indian markets, adding to the pressure.

To stabilise the currency, the Reserve Bank of India has reportedly used around USD 40 billion of foreign exchange reserves in recent weeks and also tightened rules on speculative trading by banks.

What It Means

A weaker rupee makes imports costlier, especially oil, which can push inflation higher. However, it can also support exports by making Indian goods more competitive globally.

Globally, a softer US dollar is changing investment patterns. Stronger currencies in other countries are attracting capital, while weaker currencies like the rupee are facing continued volatility.

The divergence highlights a clear trend: while much of the world is benefiting from a weaker dollar, the Indian rupee continues to struggle under multiple economic and global pressures.