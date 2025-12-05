Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar: You Won’t Believe These Countries’ Currencies Are Even Weaker

World’s Weakest Currencies: The year 2025 has been challenging for the Indian rupee. For the first time, it fell below Rs 90 per US dollar, reaching a record low. This decline reflects pressures from rising dollar strength, cautious global markets and foreign capital outflows. However, India is not alone, many countries across the world are facing currencies that are weaker than the rupee.

Some nations’ currencies have dropped so dramatically that it takes thousands or even millions of their local units to buy a single dollar. Let’s explore which countries have the weakest currencies against the US dollar and where India stands in comparison.

The World’s Weakest Currencies

The weakest currency in the world today is the Lebanese pound (LBP). Located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean in Western Asia, Lebanon has been in an economic crisis for years. Government instability, corruption, a collapsing banking system and the depletion of foreign reserves have decimated the Lebanese pound.

At present, 1 LBP is 0.000011 USD, which means 1 USD equals to 89,819.51 LBP.

The Iranian rial (IRR) comes in as the world’s second-weakest currency. Years of economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries have isolated Tehran from the global economy. With limited diversification beyond oil, soaring inflation and persistent political tensions, the rial’s value has plummeted.

Today, 1 IRR equals to 0.000024 USD or 1 USD = 42,112.11 IRR.

The Vietnamese dong (VND) also ranks among the weakest currencies globally. Here, 1 VND = 0.000038 USD, and 1 USD = 26,370.02 VND.

While Vietnam’s economy is growing slowly, the government has deliberately kept the dong undervalued for years to boost exports, which makes its exchange rate appear weak.

Where Does India Stand?

Although the Indian rupee fell to Rs 90 per dollar in 2025, it is still far stronger than many other global currencies. India’s rupee does not even feature in the top 25 weakest currencies worldwide.

With the world’s fifth-largest economy, relatively stable foreign debt, manageable inflation and political stability, India is in a far better position than many nations. While the rupee faces pressure, it remains a currency of considerable strength compared to the world’s most vulnerable.