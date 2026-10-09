Rupee rises 23 paise amid softer US dollar, lower crude prices

New Delhi: The Indian rupee has appreciated by 23 paise to 96.65 against the US dollar during Friday's early trade. The escalation came amid softer US dollar, suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, and tumbling crude prices.
Oil came down on Friday as supply improved after US President's Donald Trump announced that US would not attack Iran till mid-term elections in November and hinted towards talks between the two countries to end war.
Rupee opened on positive note with dollar index down to 102 levels and Brent down to around $103 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said attack on Iran will happen only after midterm elections.
Indian currency opened against US dollar at 96.74 and later jumped to 96.65, thus marking a gain of 23 paise.
The persisting tensions in the Middle East and sustained foreign fund outflows continue to put pressure on the domestic currency and giving restricted space for recovery.
The rupee depreciated by 13 paise on Thursday to stand at 96.88 against the US dollar.
Experts said that the US dollar index declined toward 102 today, extending losses as Treasury yields fell following a well-received 30-year bond auction, signalling continued investor demand for long-dated government debt.
Markets assigned an 82 per cent probability to the Federal Reserve holding rates unchanged this month, while December rate hike odds stood near 81 per cent, they added.
Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said further increases would likely be needed to return inflation to the 2 per cent target but emphasised policymakers retained flexibility over the pace of tightening, according to them.
Additionally, equity markets showed positive performance with opening higher amid buying in IT sector shares.
Sensex increased 183.43 points or 0.26 per cent on opening, while Nifty opened at 22,314.95, up 83.15 points or 0.37 per cent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Thursday offloaded equities worth Rs 12,943 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 10,703 crore.
FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 36,210 crore through exchanges in October so far.
(With inputs from IANS)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.