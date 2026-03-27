Rupee slides to record low past Rs 94 against US dollar amid Iran war concerns

New Delhi: The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on March 27, slipping past the Rs 94 mark against the US dollar as global tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict continued to rattle financial markets. The currency weakened in early trade, extending its recent losses and reflecting growing pressure on emerging market currencies.

The sharp decline comes after the rupee had already breached the Rs 94 level earlier this week. It has now dropped around 3.5 percent since the conflict escalated, indicating sustained pressure driven by external factors rather than domestic weakness alone.

Why The Rupee Is Falling

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The primary trigger behind the fall is rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East. The Iran war has pushed global crude oil prices above USD 100 per barrel, increasing concerns for oil-importing countries like India. Higher oil prices widen the current account deficit and increase demand for dollars, weakening the rupee.

Additionally, global investors have turned cautious, pulling money out of emerging markets. A stronger US dollar, rising bond yields, and continued foreign fund outflows have further added to the downward pressure on the Indian currency.

Impact On Markets And Economy

The weakening rupee has also weighed on domestic equities, with stock markets opening sharply lower amid global risk-off sentiment. Rising energy costs and currency depreciation are expected to push inflation higher and may complicate monetary policy decisions going forward.

Analysts warn that if the geopolitical situation worsens or oil prices remain elevated, the rupee could weaken further in the coming months. Some estimates even suggest the possibility of the currency moving closer to Rs 98 per dollar during the year under adverse conditions.

Key Takeaway

The rupee’s record fall highlights how global geopolitical shocks, especially those affecting oil supply, can quickly impact India’s currency and markets. The trajectory will largely depend on how the Iran conflict evolves and whether global energy prices stabilise in the near term.