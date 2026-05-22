Russia’s oil returns to international markets but why are buyers set to pay more; what does it mean for India?

New Delhi: World oil markets have been moving after the Iran crisis, and the impact is now visible in Russian crude pricing as well. The difference between Russia’s Urals crude and Brent crude has narrowed compared to earlier levels. It shows how tightly the market is now trading.

On Thursday, Urals crude was trading around $101 to $102 per barrel, while Brent crude stood close to $110 per barrel. Before the war in February, the difference was much higher. At that time, Urals was near $55 per barrel and Brent was around $70 per barrel.

US allows limited window for Russian oil trade

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Responding to rising international oil prices, the United States has extended permission for the purchase of Russian petroleum products for another month. According to documents from the US Treasury Department, this allowance applies to shipments of Russian oil that have been loaded onto vessels.

This move opens a window for countries like India to access Russian oil sitting in transit across international waters. However, it also means buyers will have to pay higher prices compared to earlier discounted levels.

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A CBS News report estimates that around 124 million barrels of Russian oil are presently stored across the world’s oceans. While this adds supply to the market, it is still small when compared to world daily demand of about 104 million barrels. This means the extra supply can ease short-term pressure but is unlikely to bring a major drop in prices.

Supply support, but limited price relief

Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, said the US move will not fully cover the disruption in supply. He stated that the oil market will only stabilise properly once flows through the Strait of Hormuz return to normal.

He also pointed out that India and other Asian economies are likely to be the main buyers of this newly available Russian oil.

Limited financial gain for Russia

The US Treasury Department has clarified that this short-term waiver will not bring major financial gains for Russia. The reason is that most of the country’s energy revenue is collected through taxes at the point of extraction rather than through final sale prices. This limits the impact of price changes on overall earnings.

Narrowing difference between Urals and Brent

The price difference between Russian Urals crude and Brent crude has reduced since the Iran crisis began. Earlier, it stood at around $15 per barrel. It has now narrowed to about $8.

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This change shows that Russian oil is no longer trading at the discounts seen earlier in the conflict period. Even if it returns more actively to the market, it will not be as cheap as before.

Implications for India’s oil imports

The situation brings a mix of short-term stability and longer-term cost concerns for India. The availability of additional Russian oil in international waters could help ease supply constraints and support refinery operations. It allows India to maintain imports while managing its energy needs.

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At the same time, New Delhi continues to balance two priorities. It needs reliable energy supplies while also staying aligned with Western sanctions rules. The temporary waiver helps India continue buying Russian oil without direct legal complications.

Overall, the oil market is showing that even with more supply entering the system, prices are not likely to fall back to earlier levels. For major importers like India, stability in supply may improve, but the era of heavily discounted Russian crude appears to be fading.