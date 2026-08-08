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Russia Sanctions Bill may trigger up to 100% US tariffs on India

Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis said that India would need to assess its crude imports depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations with the US.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Russia Sanctions Bill may trigger up to 100% US tariffs on India
Image Credit: ANI

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