Sale of 5 kg LPG cylinders touches 14.3 lakh, PNG connections rise to 4.4 lakh

New Delhi: The supply of domestic LPG remains normal in the country and over 1.1 lakh 5 kg LPG cylinders used by migrant labourers for cooking were sold across the country on Monday, taking their total number to 14.3 lakh since March 23, according to the latest update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday.

The daily average of small 5kg cylinders has gone up from 77, 000 in February this year, before the Iran war started, to about 1.1 lakh, as on Monday.

Online LPG bookings have increased to 98 per cent across the industry basis as of Monday. Deliveries based on the authentication code (DAC) received on the registered mobile number of the consumer have increased to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.

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Since March 2026, about 4.4 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 4.88 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections. Besides, more than 33,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website.

The equivalent of more than 4.5 lakh 19 kg cylinders of commercial LPG was also sold on Monday, taking the total past the 69.28 lakh mark since 14th March.

A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL is coordinating with state authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supply, particularly for hospitals and educational institutions.

Meanwhile, as part of the enforcement action continuing across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG, public sector oil companies have strengthened and continued surprise inspections and imposed penalties on 232 LPG distributorships, and 56 LPG distributorships have been suspended till Tuesday.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, the statement said.

The government is making all efforts to ensure the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, and citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of the fuels as well as unnecessary booking of LPG. Citizens are requested to use digital modes for booking of LPG cylinders and avoid visiting LPG distributors unless necessary, the statement added.

The government has also announced that the increase in the commercial LPG limit to 70 per cent of the pre-March 2026 bulk consumption level will be extended to industrial units in the pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass and aerosol sectors.