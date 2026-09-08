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Samsung India lays off executives in TV and home appliances; triggered by rising costs, declining rupee

The move comes as memory chip prices have more than doubled and mobile demand has weakened amid a declining Indian rupee and rising raw-material costs.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Samsung India lays off executives in TV and home appliances; triggered by rising costs, declining rupee

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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