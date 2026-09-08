/Samsung India lays off executives in TV and home appliances; triggered by rising costs, declining rupee

New Delhi: Samsung India has started cutting down its workforce as the company suffers from weaker sales and rising costs, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Between 80 and 100 employees are expected to be affected by the fresh round of layoffs in Samsung's television and home appliance business. Executives across teams and levels have been laid off, including director-level officials and team leads at the headquarters, as well as branch and area managers.
The move comes as memory chip prices have more than doubled and mobile demand has weakened amid a declining Indian rupee and rising raw-material costs.
As per The Economic Times' report, the job cuts are currently focused on the television and home appliances operations; however, the total number of affected employees may rise. The workforce reduction may affect up to 25 percent of sales and marketing staff in the electronics operations, including off-roll employees hired through manpower agencies. Samsung India's sales team has around 550 to 600 employees, excluding its much larger smartphone sales organisation.
One of the employees cited in the report revealed that termination letters have been issued in batches over the past few days, with some employees asked to leave without serving a notice period. The affected employees are being offered three months' salary as severance pay, along with an additional month's salary for each year of service.
Several factors are at play behind the current layoffs. The steep rise in memory chip prices, amid a nearly 10 percent decline in the rupee in FY26, has already led to a rise in the prices of smartphones and other electronic products. According to the report, smartphone sales have declined 11 to 12 percent on a year-on-year basis. This decline in volume stands out because Samsung India generates three-fourths of its revenue from smartphone sales. Executives in this segment are currently secure from this round of layoffs.
In India, Samsung recorded a total revenue of Rs 1.11 lakh crore in FY25, which was up 12 percent from the previous year.
However, the smartphone market in India experienced an 11 percent year-on-year decline in Q2 2026. This could adversely affect Samsung's smartphone business ahead of the festive season.
To reduce costs, Samsung has reportedly proposed merging its sales teams with the home appliances division, which accounts for the second-largest percentage of its revenue generation.
The report also suggests another round of layoff after Diwali, particularly in the television and home appliances segments.
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