Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045314https://zeenews.india.com/economy/samsung-withdraws-home-appliance-tv-sales-biz-in-china-3045314.html
NewsBusinessEconomySamsung withdraws home appliance, TV sales biz in China
SAMSUNG

Samsung withdraws home appliance, TV sales biz in China

Samsung's mobile, semiconductor and medical equipment businesses will remain in place in China.

|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung withdraws home appliance, TV sales biz in China

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has decided to withdraw its home appliance and TV sales business in China amid its struggle to shore up its presence in one of the world's most important markets, industry sources said. 

But its mobile, semiconductor and medical equipment businesses will remain in place in the neighbouring country, the sources said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung has recently notified its vendors in China of its decision to end its home appliance and TV sales business there.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung's decision to pull out from China came as the Korean tech giant has been facing increased costs amid global uncertainties and losing ground against Chinese firms.

Samsung's sales unit in China logged a net profit 168 billion won (US$116 million) last year, sharply down from the previous year's 300 billion won in net profit.

Earlier, Samsung Electronics said it was reviewing a business reorganisation in the face of increased competition in the home appliance sector and tariff risks.

Earlier this week, Samsung, the world's No. 1 TV maker, replaced its head of TV to tackle increasing challenges at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced a leadership reshuffle, naming the new head of its visual display business to tackle current challenges.

Under the reshuffle, Lee Won-jin, who has been serving as the head of the global marketing office, will become the new official head of the business unit.

"Drawing on his track record of business success and market insight, he is expected to spearhead business turnarounds and identify new growth areas, thereby further strengthening the competitiveness of the visual display business," the company said in a release.

Lee will take over the position of Yong Seok-woo, who has been newly appointed as the adviser to the head of the device experience division.

The management shake-up comes amid intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, who have been challenging South Korea's long-standing leadership in the display market.

Lee is widely considered to have established the foundation of Samsung Electronics' service business for its TV and mobile unit after joining the company from Google Korea in 2014.

He also contributed to strengthening the global competitiveness of Samsung Electronics as the head of global marketing, the company said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chandranath Rath
Who was Chandranath Rath? Suvendu Adhikari's trusted aide brutally executed
bjp suvendu adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead in Kolkata
US-Iran war
US disables Iranian-flagged tanker breaching blockade in Gulf of Oman
Narco terror case
SIA Kashmir attach Kupwara property of LeT terrorist in narcotic crackdown
J&K Govt
Grand mufti of J&K issues fatwa against drug trafficking; calls for boycott
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
West Bengal Election row: Mamata Banerjee to challenge 2026 mandate in SC
Value 360 Communications
Value 360 Communications Rs 41.69-crore IPO closes with 1.19x subscription
Urea scam
Subsidised urea meant for fields diverted to plywood factories
2026 assembly election result
National parties tighten grip as regional giants struggle to hold ground
Thalapathy Vijay
RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay pays final respects