Samvat 2082: Are Markets Closed Or Open Today October 22 On Account Of Diwali Balipratipada? Check
The Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday in the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.
New Delhi: The BSE, NSE and forex markets will be closed on Wednesday (October 22) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
Considered an auspicious event, Muhurat trading is a long-standing tradition symbolising prosperity and good fortune for investors.
The Sensex ended 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent higher, at 84,426.34, while the Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60.
