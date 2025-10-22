Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2974798https://zeenews.india.com/economy/samvat-2082-are-markets-closed-or-open-today-october-22-on-account-of-diwali-balipratipada-check-2974798.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Samvat 2082: Are Markets Closed Or Open Today October 22 On Account Of Diwali Balipratipada? Check

The Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday in the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samvat 2082: Are Markets Closed Or Open Today October 22 On Account Of Diwali Balipratipada? Check

New Delhi: The BSE, NSE and forex markets will be closed on Wednesday (October 22) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

The Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday in the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Considered an auspicious event, Muhurat trading is a long-standing tradition symbolising prosperity and good fortune for investors.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Sensex ended 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent higher, at 84,426.34, while the Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh