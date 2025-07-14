Satoshi Nakamoto, Believed To Be Bitcoin Founder, Becomes 12th Richest Person In The World

New Delhi: Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin broke above the $1,21,000 mark for the first time on Monday. Early trading saw the cryptocurrency rise 2.75 percent to $1,21,097.94. Meanwhile, Satoshi Nakamoto, the secretive creator of Bitcoin, has risen to become the 12th richest person in the world.

According to data, Bitcoin's market capitalisation increased by 2.85 per cent to $2.41 trillion, while its trading volumes increased by 33.12 per cent to $60.69 billion.

According to data, Bitcoin's market capitalisation increased by 2.85 per cent to $2.41 trillion, while its trading volumes increased by 33.12 per cent to $60.69 billion.

This year alone, the cryptocurrency has increased by more than 29 per cent, according to reports.

Satoshi Nakamoto 12th Richest Person In The World

Satoshi Nakamoto recently shot to the position of the 12th richest person in the world. Nakamoto pushed the original Bitcoin white paper in 2008 and the first Bitcoin block in 2009.

As reported by Bitcoin.com News, the Bitcoin founder's $128.92 billion fortune surpasses Michael Dell’s $124.8 billion fortune based on Bitstamp’s exchange rate. Despite the big figures in focus and an estimated 1.096 million BTC, the person responsible for the flight is still shrouded in mystery.

Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Even while several names, including software developer Hal Finney, computer scientist Nick Szabo and even well-known figures like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have been linked to the founding of Bitcoin, they have denied any involvement.

Computer scientist Craig Wright has long insisted that he was the mystery man in question. However, the High Court decided last year that he was not Satoshi Nakamoto, leading to his eventual conviction for repeated lies.

A person identified as Peter K Todd was also believed to be the Bitcoin inventor, but he denied the same.

According to the New York Post, the person posing as 'Satoshi' seemed to be interacting with people online until spring 2011, at which point they abruptly disappeared. According to numerous reports, Nakamoto was a 37-year-old man in Japan.

The world’s first statue erected to remember the developer of Bitcoin is located in Budapest. The goal of the statue is to honor Satoshi Nakamoto, as his work is truly something to be remembered.

"Satoshi’s statue represents a general human figure, since we do not know the gender, race, age, height of the mysterious developer. Satoshi is wearing a hoodie, with the Bitcoin logo on its chest. The statue is made of bronze, the face is made of a special bronze-aluminium composite, thus every visitor can see their own face when looking at Satoshi.

We are all Satoshi," the official StatueOfSatoshi.com website says.