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  • /SBI Funds Management shares slip below IPO price, down nearly 10% from recent highs

SBI Funds Management shares slip below IPO price, down nearly 10% from recent highs

Since listing earlier in July, the stock has declined in six of the seven trading sessions, indicating sustained selling pressure after its initial gains.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
SBI Funds Management shares slip below IPO price, down nearly 10% from recent highs

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