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  • /SBI has no plans to dilute stake in SBI Funds Management after listing: CS Setty

SBI has no plans to dilute stake in SBI Funds Management after listing: CS Setty

SBI Funds Management shares listed at Rs 613.30 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), over the IPO price of Rs 574 per share.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
SBI has no plans to dilute stake in SBI Funds Management after listing: CS Setty

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