SBI launches YONO upgrades, new AI capabilities on 71st Bank Day

New Delhi: State Bank of India on Wednesday said it rolled out a suite of AI‑powered digital innovations on its 71st Bank Day, and expanded its YONO platform with new customer journeys, AI-driven capabilities and industry‑first features.
New customers can now open a savings account plus a Demat and trading account with SBICAP Securities Ltd through a single 3‑in‑1 digital onboarding process.
Eligible customers can also seamlessly convert their savings account into a corporate salary account or upgrade an existing salary account online, without visiting a branch.
"The Bank has also introduced an industry-first Sustainability Journey on YONO, enabling customers to track the carbon emissions saved through digital banking transactions and monitor a monthly Green Score," the statement said.
A Financial Fitness score on YONO that provides an integrated view of accounts, loans, investments, insurance and spending patterns, complements this initiative.
SBI has significantly expanded eTrade on YONO Business by integrating its complete Trade Finance suite into the mobile platform.
"Corporate and MSME customers can now securely view, track and authorise Inland, Import and Export Trade Finance transactions from anywhere, delivering faster decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency and end-to-end visibility across the trade finance lifecycle," the bank said.
The bank also introduced YONO Ji, an Agentic AI-powered virtual assistant available 24x7 across YONO Business web and mobile platforms which aims to provide instant guidance on products, platform features and service-related queries, enabling faster and more personalised customer assistance.
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India, said that these launches reflect the bank's commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence, digital innovation and data-driven insights to make banking simpler, smarter and more accessible.
"From financial wellness and sustainable living to AI-powered business banking and mobile trade finance, we are creating integrated digital ecosystems that support India’s growth journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Setty said.
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