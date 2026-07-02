Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

SBI launches YONO upgrades, new AI capabilities on 71st Bank Day

New customers can now open a savings account plus a Demat and trading account with SBICAP Securities Ltd through a single 3‑in‑1 digital onboarding process.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
SBI launches YONO upgrades, new AI capabilities on 71st Bank Day
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
USA overcome Bosnia 2-0 with 10 men to book Belgium showdown in World Cup Last 16
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
2
Hardik Pandya13 min ago
3
India vs England 1st T20I24 min ago
4
Venezuela Earthquake 20261 hr ago
5
Monsoon in North India1 hr ago