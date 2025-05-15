SBI MF Launches Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: SBI Mutual Fund is launching a new investment option – the SBI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund. This open-ended scheme aims to mirror the performance of the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index. Investors can subscribe to the New Fund Offer (NFO) between May 16 and May 29, 2025.//

This NFO gives investors a chance to invest in 30 high-quality companies selected from the Nifty200 index. These companies are chosen based on factors like return on equity, debt levels, and consistency in earnings growth over the past five years. To ensure balanced exposure, no single stock in the index will have more than 5 per cent weight.//

SBI Mutual Fund says the goal of this scheme is to deliver returns that closely follow the performance of the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index, though there may be some tracking differences. However, it also reminds investors that there’s no guarantee the fund will achieve its objective.//

The scheme plans to invest between 95 per cent to 100 per cent of its funds in stocks that are part of the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index. A small portion—up to 5 per cent—may be invested in safer options like government securities, treasury bills, triparty repos, or liquid mutual fund units.//

To get started with this NFO, investors need to make a minimum investment of Rs 5,000. After that, additional investments can be made in multiples of Rs 1,000. There’s also the option to set up a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), allowing you to invest regularly—whether daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.//