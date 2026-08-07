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SBI Q1 net profit rises 10.2% to Rs 21,121 crore; asset quality improves

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 21,121 crore for the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 19,160 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
SBI Q1 net profit rises 10.2% to Rs 21,121 crore; asset quality improves

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SBI Q1 net profit rises 10.2% to Rs 21,121 crore; asset quality improves
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