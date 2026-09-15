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SBI sees scope for 25-bps rate hikes in October, December as inflation risks mount

SBI, in its latest Ecowrap report, said retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 4.82 per cent in August 2026 from 4.45 per cent in July, driven by a broad-based increase across almost all divisions. Rural inflation remained significantly higher at 5.23 per cent, compared with 4.31 per cent in urban areas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
SBI sees scope for 25-bps rate hikes in October, December as inflation risks mount

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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SBI sees scope for 25-bps rate hikes in October, December as inflation risks mount
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