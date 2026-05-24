SBI staff strike from May 25 to May 26 deferred, banking services to continue uninterrupted

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced that the two-day nationwide strike proposed by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) for May 25 and 26 has been deferred following discussions between employee representatives and the bank's management, ensuring uninterrupted banking operations across the country.

In a customer advisory, the country's largest public sector bank informed customers that all branches and banking services would function normally during the scheduled strike period.

“This is to advise our esteemed customers that the proposed strike by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) on 25th and 26th May 2026 has been deferred. All our branches will function normally and provide all regular banking services,” SBI said in its statement.

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The strike had been called by the employees' federation over a range of issues, including staff shortages, outsourcing of permanent jobs, pension-related concerns and wage disparities. The union had alleged that several long-pending employee grievances remained unresolved and accused the management of weakening worker protections.

AISBISF had submitted a 16-point charter of demands seeking recruitment of messengers and armed guards, filling vacant positions across branches, halting outsourcing of regular jobs and introducing greater flexibility under the National Pension System (NPS). The federation had also demanded inter-circle transfer options for employees recruited after 2019 and a review of the existing career progression framework.

The union had expressed concerns over declining workforce strength and increasing workload on employees, while highlighting security risks arising from shortages of armed guards at branches. It had further alleged disparities in wage revisions between officers and workmen despite industry-wide settlement agreements.

Ahead of the proposed strike, the federation had planned a series of nationwide protests, including demonstrations, sit-ins and social media campaigns, along with representations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, following discussions between the union and bank management, the agitation has been withdrawn for now, averting any disruption to banking services and providing relief to millions of SBI customers across the country.