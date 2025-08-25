Advertisement
SBI Urges RBI To Permit Banks To Finance Acquisitions

At present, RBI regulations prohibit banks from directly funding acquisition deals, forcing companies to depend on non-banking finance firms or issue bonds to raise capital.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SBI Urges RBI To Permit Banks To Finance AcquisitionsFile Photo

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI.NS), the country’s largest lender by assets, has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking permission for banks to finance mergers and acquisitions, Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said on Monday.

Speaking at an industry event, Setty said SBI has urged the central bank to consider permitting acquisition financing, at least for large, listed corporations in the initial phase.

Aman Choudhary

