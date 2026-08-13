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SBI's $500 million bond priced at tightest spread since RBI swap window: Chairman Setty

SBI -- acting through its London branch -- has successfully priced $500 million of Regulation S bonds at a coupon rate of 5.25 per cent.

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
SBI's $500 million bond priced at tightest spread since RBI swap window: Chairman Setty

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SBI's $500 million bond priced at tightest spread since RBI swap window: Chairman Setty
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