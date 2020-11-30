Scammers duping jobless people during COVID menace; beware if you get calls over money for job

New Delhi: At a time when the Covid-19 related uncertainties have already had major impact in our lives, some fake hiring agencies are making things even tougher to vulnerable unemployed people.

Some Noida-based fake hiring agencies are exploiting the vulnerabilities of people in various cities in the country, promising them of jobs, which in reality is a scam.

In the last one month, more than 25 people have lodged their complaints with the Noida police saying that they have been duped by these agencies.

The scammers are basically calling people from Himachal Pradesh and Southern India over phone and duping them in the name of offering jobs.

These scammers are basically calling gullible people for job for money. People have complained that these hiring agencies have taken money from them and promised to offer jobs. However, after taking money, they have just vanished, leaving the people without jobs and money.

Meanwhile, the Noida police is probing into the matter while the additional DCP is keenly keeping an eye on the issue.

These scammers offer various jobs to various sets of people in lieu of money. To some, they offer jobs, to some they offer insurance, while to some they offer investment options in various companies. Many cases have come forward wherein these thugs have duped people over installation of phone towers in people’s terrace.

The Police have said that they have started a campaign to crack down on fake placement or hiring agencies.