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SCI launches $720-million global tender for six cellular container vessels

SCI's global tender for six container ships is aimed at encouraging domestic shipbuilding while allowing Indian yards to compete with international shipbuilders.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
SCI launches $720-million global tender for six cellular container vessels
Image Credit: Image courtesy: @shippingcorp

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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