/SCI launches $720-million global tender for six cellular container vessels

New Delhi: The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has launched its largest-ever global shipbuilding tender for six container ships at an estimated cost of $720 million (around Rs 6,858 crore), according to a report.
According to analysis by Marine Insight, the tender covers six cellular container vessels each with a capacity of 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
However, two vessels are under firm orders, while four are optional, it said. Under the tender conditions, eligible Indian shipyards will receive priority through a Right of First Refusal (RoFR) mechanism.
The lowest evaluated Indian bidder will be given an opportunity to match the lowest evaluated offer submitted by an eligible foreign shipyard.
If the first eligible shipyard does not match the foreign bid, the opportunity will move to the next eligible Indian bidder under the tender conditions.
The provision is aimed at encouraging domestic shipbuilding while allowing Indian yards to compete with international shipbuilders, the report said.
The tender also allows Indian shipyards without prior experience in building cellular container vessels to participate through technical partnerships with experienced foreign shipbuilders.
The foreign technical partner must have delivered at least two cellular container ships of 5,000 TEUs or more during the past 10 years, with those vessels currently in service.
In addition, the partner is also required to provide basic and detailed design support during construction.
A cellular container ship is designed specifically to carry standardised shipping containers, with vertical guide rails and slots allowing 20-foot and 40-foot containers to be stacked securely, the report said.
It further highlighted that Indian shipyards participating in the tender can also avail themselves of support under the Centre's Rs 24,736-crore Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), which provides financial assistance of 15-25 per cent per vessel.
The scheme is part of a Rs 69,725-crore maritime package announced in 2025 and is aimed at improving the competitiveness of Indian shipyards against global players.
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