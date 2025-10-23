Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975509https://zeenews.india.com/economy/scindia-meets-fm-sitharaman-to-boost-digital-infra-regional-connectivity-2975509.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
FM SITHARAMAN

Scindia Meets FM Sitharaman To Boost Digital Infra, Regional Connectivity

The minister added that BSNL will expand its 4G network and eventually upgrade it to 5G. India now has 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, representing 20 per cent of the world’s mobile population.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Scindia Meets FM Sitharaman To Boost Digital Infra, Regional ConnectivityImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday had a detailed discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior ministry officials, exploring strategies to accelerate digital infrastructure development and regional connectivity. 

The discussions centred around the capex priorities for Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region and India Post Office.

“Had a constructive discussion with Finance Minister and senior officials of Finance Ministry on the Capex priorities for @DoT_India, @MDoNER_India, and @IndiaPostOffice,” Scindia posted on X social media platform.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“We explored strategies to accelerate digital infrastructure development, enhance regional connectivity, and modernise services with an optimising resource allocation and stronger impact,” the minister added.

He further stated that “our shared goal remains clear - to strengthen these vital sectors as engines of growth and innovation, and to advance a truly inclusive, digitally empowered and Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Last week, Scindia highlighted that the ministry’s expenditure on projects in northeast had touched an all-time high of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25 -- marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years. This performance, he noted, reflects the emphasis of the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (MDoNER) on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery.

Meanwhile, India’s telecom sector is poised to increase its contribution to the country’s GDP from the current 12-14 per cent to 20 per cent over the next 10 to 12 years. India has developed an indigenous 4G technology stack, making it the fifth country globally to achieve this capability. The development was completed in a record 20 months, from concept to a full 4G stack.

The minister added that BSNL will expand its 4G network and eventually upgrade it to 5G. India now has 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, representing 20 per cent of the world’s mobile population.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Viral video
17-Year-Old Reveals Body’s Struggle On Mount Everest’s ‘Death Zone’; Watch
ISRO
ISRO To Launch US’ BlueBird-6 Satellite, Weighing 6.5 Tonnes By Year-End
Ashley Tellis
Fall Of Ashley Tellis: How Indian-Origin Strategist Turned Against India’s...
Pakistan
Days Before 1999 Coup Anniversary, Pak Army Shows US It’s Still The Ringleader
Viral viral
Delivering Like A Pro: Man’s Perfect Newspaper Delivery On Bike Wows Netizens
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Constructed MLA Residential Complex In Gandhinagar
Bihar elections 2025
Who Is Mukesh Sahani? From Shah Rukh Khan Sets To Mahagathbandhan Deputy CM
ICSI CS December 2025
ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Window Reopens Today At icsi.edu
Chinese girl sings Bollywood song
Watch: Chinese Girl’s Street Performance On ‘Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band’
Bihar Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan's Masterstroke? Why Tejashwi As CM, Mukesh As Dy May Hurt NDA