Govt tightens screw on milk, sugar, gold : Is petrol, diesel price hike next?

New Delhi: As inflationary pressures and supply side concerns have eclipsed major economies around the world, India too is preparing for the impending shock. Government offices, institutions and other services have also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maintaining national austerity amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Amidst tightening of screw around essential commodities like milk and sugar, murmurs are doing the rounds whether next in pipeline is hiking of fuel prices.

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RBI Governor on fuel price hike

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has now said that he soaring cost of crude oil in the global market doesn't seem to be leaving any room for price stagnation. He added if the conflict in Middle East continues, Indian government may be forced to hike petrol and diesel prices.

Governor Malhotra’s statement comes ahead of RBI’s next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for June 5.

Milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Starting today May 14, people will pay more for Amul milk. India’s largest dairy cooperative, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), announced a nationwide increase of Rs two per litre in the prices of Amul fresh milk.

The latest price hikes comes almost a year after, Amul had last hiked milk prices in April 2025. The previous revision in Amul milk prices was announced on April 30, 2025 and came into effect from May 1, 2025, when GCMMF raised prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants, citing higher production and operational costs.

Govt, silver import duty hiked from 6% to 15%

The centre on May 13 announced a hike in customs duties on gold and silver. Import duty on the precious metals have been hiked from 6 percent to 15 percent. With this move, government aims to contain pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves. The revised duty on platinum imports has been raised from 6.4 percent to 15.4 percent.

According to official changes, the revised structure imposes a 10 per cent basic customs duty along with a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the effective import tax to 15 percent.

ALSO READ: Govt prohibits sugar exports

Sugar export prohibited till September 30

Govt has prohibited exports of sugar till 30 September 2026 or until further orders in a bid to maintain domestic availability and containing local prices. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) -- under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry -- has issued a notification amending the export policy for sugar. According to the notification, the export status of raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar has been changed from ‘Restricted’ to ‘Prohibited’.

With Agency Inputs