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  • /SEBI asks depositories to implement ISIN-level freeze framework for promoter holdings by August 1

SEBI asks depositories to implement ISIN-level freeze framework for promoter holdings by August 1

In a circular, the regulator directed depositories to issue detailed operational guidelines covering the implementation of the ISIN-level freeze, including the format to be used by listed companies while issuing instructions for freezing promoter holdings.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
SEBI asks depositories to implement ISIN-level freeze framework for promoter holdings by August 1

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IANS

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