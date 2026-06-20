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  • /SEBI Board clears regulatory revamp covering buybacks, AIFs, mutual funds and bonds

SEBI Board clears regulatory revamp covering buybacks, AIFs, mutual funds and bonds

The decisions were taken at SEBI's board meeting and covered key areas including share buybacks, mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), municipal bonds and the transmission of securities to legal heirs.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
SEBI Board clears regulatory revamp covering buybacks, AIFs, mutual funds and bonds

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