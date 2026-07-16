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SEBI clears over 5,000 investor complaints through 'SCORES' in June

SEBI said the SCORES platform received 5,035 fresh complaints in June and disposed of 5,037 complaints during the month.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
SEBI clears over 5,000 investor complaints through 'SCORES' in June

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