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SEBI directs stock brokers to display investor awareness messages under Project Jagrook

The move is aimed at strengthening investor awareness and comes ahead of World Investor Week 2026, SEBI said in a circular issued on Thursday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
SEBI directs stock brokers to display investor awareness messages under Project Jagrook

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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