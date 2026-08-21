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  • /SEBI eases FPI onboarding, allows digitally signed power of attorney to custodians

SEBI eases FPI onboarding, allows digitally signed power of attorney to custodians

Under the revised framework, an FPI can issue a PoA to its custodian by specifying its address and execute the document using a digital signature in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, SEBI said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
SEBI eases FPI onboarding, allows digitally signed power of attorney to custodians

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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