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  • /SEBI exempts FPIs investing only in G-secs from investor‑group disclosures

SEBI exempts FPIs investing only in G-secs from investor‑group disclosures

The SEBI circular announced expansion of an existing exemption that had been limited to FPIs investing through the Fully Accessible Route to cover all FPIs that invest exclusively in government securities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
SEBI exempts FPIs investing only in G-secs from investor‑group disclosures

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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