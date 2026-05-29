Sebi fines Suzlon Energy $1.7 million for lapses in financial statements
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also imposed monetary penalties on the company's chairman and vice-chairman of 57.5 million rupees and 54.5 million rupees respectively, on charges that they were at the helm of affairs during the period of misreporting.
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Bengaluru: India's markets regulator on Friday imposed a penalty of 159.5 million rupees ($1.68 million) on Suzlon Energy for what it alleged were lapses in the company's financial statements and disclosures.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also imposed monetary penalties on the company's chairman and vice-chairman of 57.5 million rupees and 54.5 million rupees respectively, on charges that they were at the helm of affairs during the period of misreporting.
Suzlon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments. SEBI said in the order that Suzlon Energy's disclosures on key material transactions created a false picture of financial strength affecting market integrity and misled investors.
Certain transactions of the company with its subsidiaries and associates showed misstatement of financials and inflated net worth, SEBI said.
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