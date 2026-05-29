Sebi fines Suzlon Energy $1.7 million for lapses in financial statements

Bengaluru: ‌India's ‌markets regulator ‌on Friday imposed a penalty of 159.5 million rupees ($1.68 million) ​on Suzlon Energy ⁠for what it alleged ‌were ‌lapses in the company's financial statements and disclosures.

The Securities ⁠and ‌Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ⁠also imposed monetary ​penalties ⁠on the ⁠company's chairman and vice-chairman of 57.5 million rupees and ​54.5 million rupees respectively, on charges that they were at the helm of affairs during the period of ​misreporting.

Suzlon ‌did not ​immediately respond to an email seeking comments. SEBI said in the order that Suzlon Energy's disclosures on key material transactions created ‌a false picture of financial strength affecting market integrity and misled investors.

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Certain transactions of the company ⁠with its subsidiaries and associates showed misstatement of financials and inflated net worth, SEBI said.