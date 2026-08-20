SEBI flags alleged manipulation in first Closing Auction Session order

The Closing Auction Session was introduced from August 3. It begins after normal cash-market trading ends at 3:15 pm, with a reference price established between 3:15 pm and 3:20 pm. The auction then runs from 3:20 pm to 3:30 pm to determine the closing prices of eligible stocks. Since SENSEX constituents can move sharply during this period, such movements can have a direct impact on the index's final closing level and the value of expiry-day options.