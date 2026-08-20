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SEBI flags alleged manipulation in first Closing Auction Session order

The order pertains to trading on August 13, the weekly expiry day for SENSEX derivative contracts.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
SEBI flags alleged manipulation in first Closing Auction Session order

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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