SEBI grants one-time relief on IPO timelines amid geopolitical uncertainty

New Delhi: India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday announced a one-time relaxation for public issuances, acknowledging that ongoing geopolitical tensions -- particularly in the Middle East -- have slowed fundraising activity and reduced investor participation.

Under existing regulations, companies are required to launch their public issues within 12 to 18 months from the date SEBI issues its observations on their offer documents.

However, many firms have found it difficult to meet these timelines due to volatile market conditions and weaker investor sentiment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a circular, SEBI said it had received requests from industry bodies pointing to challenges in raising capital.

Several companies have been forced to delay, revise, or even withdraw their fundraising plans amid uncertainty, increasing the risk of regulatory approvals lapsing and forcing them to restart the process.

To address these concerns, SEBI has decided to extend the validity of observation letters that are set to expire between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

“SEBI has received representation from the industry body on difficulties faced by the issuers in mobilising resources and accessing the capital market in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East,” the market regulator said.

“This has led to several issuers to defer, recalibrate or withdraw issuance plans leading to potential lapses in observation letter validity and duplication of regulatory processes,” it added.

Considering the representation of the industry body, the prevailing uncertain market conditions due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and subdued investor participation, SEBI has decided to grant one time relaxation to extend validity of the SEBI observations letters, the market regulator noted.

These approvals will now remain valid until September 30, 2026, giving companies additional time to tap the markets.

The relief, however, comes with conditions. Companies must provide a written undertaking through their lead managers confirming that they continue to comply with disclosure requirements.

They are also required to submit updated offer documents reflecting any material changes.

The move is expected to provide much-needed flexibility to issuers and help them navigate uncertain market conditions without having to repeat lengthy regulatory procedures.