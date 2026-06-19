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  • /SEBI introduces pre‑open auctions and dynamic bands for gold, silver ETFs from Sep 1

SEBI introduces pre‑open auctions and dynamic bands for gold, silver ETFs from Sep 1

The new framework aims to ensure that ETF prices stay closer to the value of the assets they track and better align domestic commodity ETF pricing with global markets, the regulator said.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
SEBI introduces pre‑open auctions and dynamic bands for gold, silver ETFs from Sep 1

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