SEBI introduces stricter service rules, investment norms for employees

Under the SEBI (Employees' Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the capital markets regulator has expanded the definitions of 'family' and 'dependent' to include adopted and stepchildren, as well as individuals who are substantially dependent on an employee.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:50 PM IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:50 PM IST join share