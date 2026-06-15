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  • /SEBI likely to approve major reforms in bond markets, MFs and AIFs on June 19

SEBI likely to approve major reforms in bond markets, MFs and AIFs on June 19

The measures aim to boost market efficiency, ease compliance burdens and widen investor participation while tightening safeguards to prevent misuse, the report from NDTV Profit said, citing sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
SEBI likely to approve major reforms in bond markets, MFs and AIFs on June 19
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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