Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006929https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sebi-may-explore-regulating-unlisted-share-market-tuhin-kanta-pandey-3006929.html
NewsBusinessEconomySEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
SEBI

SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Investment Bankers of India’s annual convention for 2025–26 here, Pandey said the issue is being discussed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SEBI May Explore Regulating Unlisted Share Market: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Mumbai: India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is considering whether it should start regulating the country’s unlisted share market, which currently operates largely outside its direct control, chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Investment Bankers of India’s annual convention for 2025–26 here, Pandey said the issue is being discussed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

“SEBI first needs to examine whether it has the legal authority to regulate companies that are not listed on stock exchanges and how far such regulation can extend,” he explained.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The unlisted share market includes shares of companies that are not traded on stock exchanges.

Investors usually buy these shares through private deals, employee stock option plans or intermediaries.

Since these companies are not listed, they are not required to follow strict and continuous disclosure rules, which often leaves investors with limited or delayed information about a company’s financial health and business risks.

Pandey said one of Sebi’s main concerns is the large difference between prices in the unlisted market and the valuations that emerge when companies come out with an initial public offering.

“Prices agreed upon in private deals often do not match the prices discovered during the IPO book-building process, creating confusion and potential risks for investors,” he stated.

He also clarified that rules followed by listed companies cannot be directly applied to unlisted firms.

Traditionally, SEBI’s regulatory role begins only when a company prepares to list its shares.

On the National Stock Exchange’s proposed IPO, Pandey said the market regulator is currently reviewing the exchange’s settlement application.

He added that, in principle, SEBI agrees with the settlement and the matter is being examined by different committees.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women cardigan
Stylish Women’s Cardigans for Cozy Layers, Everyday Comfort & Modern Looks
Iran unrest
Why Turmoil In Iran Could Narrow India’s Options And Open Doors For Pak, China
Yoga for cardiovascular health
Yoga For Cardiovascular Health: Strengthening Heart And Mind Together
women jeans
Relaxed to Street-Ready: Trendy Women’s Jeans That Redefine Everyday Style
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 15.01.2026: First And Second Round Thursday Draw
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 1-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
Darbhanga Raj
Darbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Donated 600 Kg Gold, Dies
Commonwealth Speakers' conference
'President Of India, Delhi CM Are Women': PM Modi Hails Indian Women's Role
UPI
The Evolving Landscape Of Merchant Fraud In India: What Businesses Should Know
BMC Election 2026
BMC: Check Where Asia's Richest Municipal Body Spend Its Money?