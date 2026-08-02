/SEBI order bears no direct impact on Rs 3,143.5 crore fund-raising exercise, says Z

New Delhi: India's leading content and technology firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Z) has asserted that the recent SEBI order banning two promoters will not impact its planned fundraising efforts. Z has said that the company is seeking legal advice and intends to complete the fundraising process to strengthen its financial position.
The matter was confirmed by Z spokesperson on Sunday. “The Company is in receipt of the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is seeking advice from legal experts on the same. The Company firmly believes that the order from SEBI has no direct bearing on the fund-raising exercise," said Z spokesperson.
The company's spokesperson further clarified that pursuant to the regulatory approvals received from the stock exchanges and from its esteemed shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting conducted on 31st July 2026, it will further take all required steps to successfully complete the fund-raising exercise, which is aimed at strengthening its financial foundation, and will also continue to work towards creating value for its stakeholders.
"With regards to the allegations levied against the Company and its Promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken, to protect the interest of all stakeholders,” added Z spokesperson.
What is the issue concerning ZEEL fund raise and SEBI ban?
At the July 31 EGM, shareholders approved the issue of 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis at Rs 126 per warrant.
The proposed transaction is expected to bring in around Rs 3,143.5 crore into the company and eventually take the total promoter shareholding to 23.79 per cent.
The shareholders also approved the ‘Truly Yours’ Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP), involving 3,74,22,835 stock options for eligible employees and employees of subsidiary companies.
However, SEBI's order against two promoters came shortly after the shareholder approvals.
What legal experts say?
Securities lawyer Chirag Shah said the timing of the SEBI order and ZEEL’s shareholder approval was unusual, but also emphasised that “all the requirements under company law have already been met”, quoted Zeebiz.com.
He noted that shareholders had already approved the fund raise overwhelmingly and said ZEEL should approach SEBI for a positive view, highlighting the company’s growth requirements.
“In my view, the company should be approaching SEBI” with the point that the resolutions approved at the EGM had already been shared with stock exchanges as required under LODR, Shah said. He also said that SEBI would take cognisance of the approvals and could possibly provide “some kind of forbearance” to allow the fund raise to proceed, Zeebiz.com added.
Shah expressed confidence that SAT could consider the matter if immediate relief is required.
Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of Corporate Professionals, said the SEBI order does not automatically end the capital-raising process, though stock exchange approval could pose a hurdle, said Zeebiz.com.
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