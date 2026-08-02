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SEBI order bears no direct impact on Rs 3,143.5 crore fund-raising exercise, says Z

With regards to the allegations levied against the Company and its Promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken, to protect the interest of all stakeholders added Z spokesperson.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
SEBI order bears no direct impact on Rs 3,143.5 crore fund-raising exercise, says Z

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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SEBI order bears no direct impact on Rs 3,143.5 crore fund-raising exercise, says Z
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