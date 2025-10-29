Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977636https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sebi-plans-big-overhaul-in-mutual-fund-rules-to-cut-costs-and-boost-transparency-2977636.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
SEBI

SEBI Plans Big Overhaul In Mutual Fund Rules To Cut Costs And Boost Transparency

The market regulator aims to lower brokerage costs, make fee disclosures clearer, and simplify how investors are charged.

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 04:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SEBI Plans Big Overhaul In Mutual Fund Rules To Cut Costs And Boost Transparency

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed major changes to the way mutual funds are managed in the country.  

The market regulator aims to lower brokerage costs, make fee disclosures clearer, and simplify how investors are charged.

In a new consultation paper reviewing the 1996 Mutual Fund Regulations, SEBI has suggested tightening the cost structures for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) so that more benefits reach investors directly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the biggest proposals is a sharp cut in brokerage and transaction costs that mutual funds can link to their schemes.

SEBI has suggested capping brokerage for cash market trades at just 2 basis points (bps), down from the current 12 bps. For derivatives, the cap will be reduced from 5 bps to only 1 bps.

Another major move is the removal of the additional 5 bps expense that AMCs have been allowed to charge on their total assets under management (AUM) since 2018.

To balance this change, SEBI has proposed increasing the base Total Expense Ratio (TER) slabs for open-ended active schemes by 5 bps.

To make expense disclosures more transparent, SEBI has suggested that taxes and government charges like Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Goods and Services Tax (GST), and stamp duty should not be included in the mutual fund expense ratio.

Instead, these will be shown separately and charged directly to investors. This means that the TER will now reflect only what fund managers charge for managing investors’ money, while taxes will appear as a separate cost.

SEBI has also proposed introducing an optional performance-linked TER framework. This will allow AMCs to charge higher or lower fees depending on how well their funds perform.

Additionally, the regulator wants all expenses related to New Fund Offers (NFOs) -- incurred up to the allotment of units -- to be paid by the AMC itself, not the scheme.

This move is aimed at ensuring greater cost accountability and protecting investors’ interests.

If implemented, these reforms could make mutual fund investments more transparent, cost-effective, and fair for millions of investors across India, experts said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 29-10-2025 Assam State Wednesday Lucky Dr
president murmu
Pak's Big Lie SHATTERED Again: Prez Murmu Poses With IAF Pilot Shivangi Singh
men’s mufflers
Mufflers Every Man Should Own This Winter!
Cloud Seeding Project
Why Can't Delhi Make It Rain? IIT-Kanpur Explains Cloud Seeding Setback
Tejashwi Yadav littering controversy
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Littering Video Sparks 'Swachh Bharat' Row
PoK terror camps
Terror Resurgence In PoK: 120 Militants Across Six New Launch Pads
PM Modi India Maritime Week 2025
PM Modi To Launch India Maritime Week, Focus On Coastal Development
women heels
Stunning Heels from Myntra to Step Up Your Glam Game!
trump modi
'PM Modi Is Nicest-Looking Guy': Trump Repeats Claims Of Ending Indo-Pak War
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.10.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-24 Lucky Draw SHORTLY