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SEBI plans easier FPI onboarding, wider commodity market access: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI is also consulting on the introduction of Fixed Income Channel Partners to expand distribution through regulated online bond platforms and considering a Credit Risk-o-Meter framework to help investors better understand credit risks associated with debt instruments.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
SEBI plans easier FPI onboarding, wider commodity market access: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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SEBI plans easier FPI onboarding, wider commodity market access: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
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