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SEBI proposes Rs 5 crore securities assets route for accredited investor status

Under the proposal, individuals holding securities-market assets worth at least Rs 5 crore would qualify as accredited investors irrespective of the current income or net-worth criteria.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
SEBI proposes Rs 5 crore securities assets route for accredited investor status

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SEBI proposes Rs 5 crore securities assets route for accredited investor status
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