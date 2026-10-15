SEBI proposes SME-only IPO route for firms valued up to Rs 1,000 crore

The regulator has also proposed doing away with the compulsory three-year market-making requirement for SME-listed stocks. Additionally, it suggested introducing one-share trading lots for SME stocks to improve liquidity and reducing the minimum application size for SME IPOs to Rs 1 lakh. At the same time, the minimum number of allottees in an SME IPO could be increased to 500 from the current 200 to broaden investor participation.