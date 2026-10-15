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SEBI proposes SME-only IPO route for firms valued up to Rs 1,000 crore

Under the proposals, companies with a valuation of up to Rs 1,000 crore would be required to list only on SME platforms.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
SEBI proposes SME-only IPO route for firms valued up to Rs 1,000 crore

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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