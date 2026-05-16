SEBI relaxes borrowing norms for InvITs above 49% leverage limit

Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday relaxed borrowing norms for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) with leverage exceeding 49 per cent of asset value, a move aimed at expanding financing flexibility for infrastructure projects and improving funding access across the sector.

In a circular, the market regulator said InvITs will now be allowed to raise fresh borrowings above the 49 per cent leverage threshold for capital expenditure intended to enhance asset performance or expand project capacity.

The regulator has also permitted InvITs to use additional debt for major maintenance expenses related to road infrastructure projects.

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According to the circular, such expenses will include non-routine maintenance obligations mandated under concession agreements.

“Major maintenance expense shall mean expenditure incurred on maintenance of road project which is not routine maintenance and is in accordance with the obligations and requirements specified in the concession agreement,” SEBI said.

The relaxation is expected to particularly benefit road-focused InvITs that require significant funding for large-scale repairs and periodic maintenance work.

SEBI has also allowed refinancing of existing debt by InvITs, special purpose vehicles and holding companies under specified conditions.

The market regulator clarified that refinancing would be restricted only to the principal amount of the original borrowing, while accumulated interest, penalties, fees or other charges cannot be refinanced.

“Only the principal portion of debt is refinanced, that is, any accumulated interest or any charges or fees by whatever name called shall not be refinanced,” the regulator said.

The revised framework follows amendments introduced to Regulation 20(3)(b)(ii) of the SEBI InvIT Regulations on April 17, 2026, which broadened the permitted use of borrowings beyond the leverage ceiling.

SEBI said the new norms have come into force with immediate effect, providing greater operational flexibility to InvITs seeking to strengthen infrastructure assets and undertake expansion projects.