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SEBI replaces three mutual fund registration forms with single consolidated application

SEBI has retained the existing two-stage registration process, while clarifying that other requirements prescribed under its March 20 Master Circular for Mutual Funds will continue to apply.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
SEBI replaces three mutual fund registration forms with single consolidated application

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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